Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 24,233 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $59,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

