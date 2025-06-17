Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,101 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.05 per share, for a total transaction of $342,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at $585,280.80. The trade was a 140.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen N. Landsman acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $927,360.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $927,360. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IFF opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.93%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

