Keystone Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,626 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

COIN opened at $261.57 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.64. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 3.61.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,973,200. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $1,981,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,313 shares in the company, valued at $16,505,971.56. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,717 shares of company stock valued at $49,363,601 over the last three months. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

