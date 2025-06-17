Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Cut by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

