Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

