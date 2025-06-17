Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Increased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.