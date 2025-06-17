Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Invests $95,000 in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Indivior by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,883,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after buying an additional 3,790,518 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Indivior by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,406,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 538,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Indivior by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,233,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 332,180 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its holdings in Indivior by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 119,050 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Indivior by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,147,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 589,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDV opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. Indivior PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 241.73% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Indivior from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

