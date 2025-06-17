American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $718,013,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $135,325,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American International Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,964 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in American International Group by 2,134.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,426,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,108 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $95,074,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.95.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -67.67%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

