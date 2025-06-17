Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stake Boosted by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,163 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $12,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 3.8%

BATS COWZ opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

