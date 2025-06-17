Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $624,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $553,572,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,403 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Realty Income by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,849,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,628,000 after acquiring an additional 811,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 6,002.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 706,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 694,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 0.4%

O opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.54.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on O. UBS Group lowered their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.