Patton Fund Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 645,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after buying an additional 364,985 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 554,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at about $5,344,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 51,822 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 69,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 23,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

GSG opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $988.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

