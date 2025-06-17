Fertilizer Stocks To Research – June 14th

CF Industries, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, and Union Pacific are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail agricultural fertilizers—key inputs used to boost soil nutrient levels and crop yields. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the agricultural inputs sector, whose performance is driven by factors like global food demand, crop prices, raw?material costs and regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

NYSE:CF traded up $6.10 on Friday, hitting $99.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,205,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.11. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $100.48.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.72. 44,363,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,764,997. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.17. 1,670,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,977. Union Pacific has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.64. The stock has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

