DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in DaVita by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial cut their price target on DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

NYSE:DVA opened at $137.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.76 and a 52-week high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

