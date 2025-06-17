Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $4.64 Million Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 100,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,000. Exelon comprises 1.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 385,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,962,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,855,000 after purchasing an additional 45,115 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.