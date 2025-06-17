Nuclear Stocks To Watch Today – June 14th

Oklo, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, NextEra Energy, Vistra, General Dynamics, and Southern are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks are the total inventory of nuclear warheads and the underlying fissile materials (such as highly enriched uranium and weapons-grade plutonium) that a country or organization possesses, including deployed weapons, reserves and retired but not yet dismantled devices. They represent a state’s potential nuclear destructive capacity and are closely monitored and regulated under arms-control and nonproliferation agreements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

OKLO traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $63.69. The stock had a trading volume of 31,708,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,686,976. Oklo has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,994,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $403.33 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.25.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded down $9.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $477.93. 2,432,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,691. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $408.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.41. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $500.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NEE stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.70. 13,213,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,064,661. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $173.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,956,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Dynamics (GD)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $282.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $90.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,059,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. Southern has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

