Promising Technology Stocks To Follow Today – June 14th

NVIDIA, Oracle, Apple, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Visa, and Alphabet are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or provide technology-related products and services—ranging from hardware and semiconductors to software, internet platforms and IT consultancy. Because these companies often rely on rapid innovation and evolving digital trends, their stock prices can exhibit higher growth potential as well as increased volatility. They are commonly tracked in indices such as the NASDAQ Composite and the S&P 500 Information Technology sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.97. The stock had a trading volume of 180,270,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,508,483. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.44.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded up $15.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.54. 53,639,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,727,788. Oracle has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $216.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.45. 51,345,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,804,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.10.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $3.91 on Friday, hitting $474.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,804,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,507,320. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $480.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $428.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.65.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META stock traded down $10.49 on Friday, hitting $682.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,259,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,501,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $442.65 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $604.07 and its 200-day moving average is $619.26.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Shares of V traded down $18.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.75. 14,176,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,023,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $650.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.45. Visa has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $375.51.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $174.67. 27,636,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,391,108. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.89 and its 200-day moving average is $174.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

