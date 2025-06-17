Top Dividend Stocks To Watch Today – June 14th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, PepsiCo, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders as regular cash payments, known as dividends. They appeal to investors seeking steady income and can also deliver total return through potential share price appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.76. 149,683,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,103,660. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.06. The stock had a trading volume of 28,512,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,681,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $482.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.78.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $12.65. 243,598,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,164,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $145.74. 14,126,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,174,592. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.53 and its 200-day moving average is $149.20. Chevron has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $254.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $97.00. 16,786,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,478,649. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average is $95.95. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $130.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,578,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.20. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $127.75 and a 52 week high of $180.91.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $81.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,549,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,851,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $134.63.

