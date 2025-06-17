Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 120,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.2%

PSX stock opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.46.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

