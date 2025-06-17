Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Decreases Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Associated Banc by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 539,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 42,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,102,000 after buying an additional 31,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 12,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $300,157.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,004.25. The trade was a 4.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Price Performance

ASB opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Report on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.