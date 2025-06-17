Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $8.52 Million Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,930 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Amcor were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,205,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 136,542 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Amcor by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 46,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amcor by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,256,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 175,731 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 234.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 91.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amcor

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.