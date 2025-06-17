Chicago Capital LLC Sells 50,786 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 490,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,786 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $26,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.5% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.15.

Shares of TTD opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 90.06, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.91.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

