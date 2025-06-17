Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.7% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 108,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $11,873,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $255.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.91. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

