Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Cuts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 730,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after acquiring an additional 437,691 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,965,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 939,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 360,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of RF opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

