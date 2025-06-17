Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.5% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $554.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $523.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

