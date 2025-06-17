Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $875,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,119,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 571,967 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,443,000 after buying an additional 309,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $123.96. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.36.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

