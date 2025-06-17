Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after buying an additional 4,384,958 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $592,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE IBM opened at $281.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.28. The company has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $167.50 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

