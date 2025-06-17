Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Purchases 1,500 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Vestment Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

PMAR stock opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $41.74.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.