Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Grows Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,658,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $869.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

