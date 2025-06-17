Chicago Capital LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCSI. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,453,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,540,000 after buying an additional 72,589 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 965,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 32,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 629,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.