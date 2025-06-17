Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIDU. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 51,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $77.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.11.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

