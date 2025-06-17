Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Increased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,097,000 after acquiring an additional 271,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91,892 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,402,000 after purchasing an additional 131,075 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 26,761.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,499 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2%

CB opened at $286.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.96 and a 200-day moving average of $281.64.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,108 shares of company stock worth $31,169,977. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

