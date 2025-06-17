Chicago Capital LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.7% during the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its position in MercadoLibre by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avant Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,454.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,353.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2,078.07. The stock has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,550.00 and a 1 year high of $2,635.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,632.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.