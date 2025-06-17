Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.5%

Iron Mountain stock opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $97.10. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.33, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 765.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,404.55. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $5,952,353.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,673 shares of company stock valued at $20,319,408 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

