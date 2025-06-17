Chicago Capital LLC Sells 1,979 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Finance LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $329.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 161.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.53 and a 200-day moving average of $332.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

