Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is RS Crum Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

RS Crum Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,238,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,183 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 11.0% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $40,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,749,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,521,000 after buying an additional 225,501 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,637,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

