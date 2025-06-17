JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 2.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $17,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $672,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,190.20. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $1,481,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,790 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,364. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,768,677 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $131.15 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Citigroup upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

