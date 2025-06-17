JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 587 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 297.3% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 37,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.67.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:SHW opened at $335.63 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $292.27 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.91. The stock has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

