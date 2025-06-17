Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Purchased by Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC

Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 5.1% of Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,531,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,990,000 after buying an additional 1,159,566 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 54,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

VNQI opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

