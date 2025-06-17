Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal comprises 1.5% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $101,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Federal Signal Trading Up 1.8%

Federal Signal stock opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $102.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.63 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Federal Signal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

