Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $19.30 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $19,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 544,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,188,000 after buying an additional 22,145 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Bio-Techne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Bio-Techne announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

