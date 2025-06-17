Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,844 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,369,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,728,000 after buying an additional 144,266 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,610,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 376.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,790,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,851 shares of company stock worth $40,543,770. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Baird R W raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,575.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,810.10 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,370.28 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,895.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,911.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

