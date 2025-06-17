Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,540,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $74,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Neogen by 1,495.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

In other news, CAO John Patrick Moylan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Borel purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $171,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,717.86. This trade represents a 137.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,500 shares of company stock worth $431,525 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEOG opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

