Louisbourg Investments Inc. Buys 9,875 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Entegris by 66,855.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 490,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after buying an additional 490,047 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $1,487,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Entegris by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 521,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,584,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Entegris by 434.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,470,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,903 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $147.57.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

