Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $466.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.05. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $219.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.40.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

