Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Novanta comprises approximately 2.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.80% of Novanta worth $174,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 1,426.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 482.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Novanta by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $124.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 1.46. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.76 and a fifty-two week high of $187.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $233.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOVT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

