Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Novanta comprises approximately 2.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.80% of Novanta worth $174,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 1,426.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 482.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Novanta by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $124.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 1.46. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.76 and a fifty-two week high of $187.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOVT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.
Novanta Profile
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
