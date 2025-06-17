Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $934,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,399,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 27,182.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,529 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,394,000 after acquiring an additional 708,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,129,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,201,000 after acquiring an additional 514,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $80,564,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $266.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.23 and a 200-day moving average of $250.28. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $220.96 and a one year high of $273.69.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.33%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

