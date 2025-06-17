Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $239.57 Million Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. FirstService comprises about 3.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $239,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $98,615,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,541,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,767,000 after purchasing an additional 229,889 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 457,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,138,000 after buying an additional 166,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,380,000 after buying an additional 144,234 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $178.03 on Tuesday. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $148.43 and a 1 year high of $197.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.75.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on FirstService from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

