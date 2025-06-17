Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 686,145 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,947,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686,145 shares during the quarter. Vertex makes up approximately 1.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.86% of Vertex worth $103,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERX opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 205.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.75. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $60.71.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 109,415 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $4,124,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,587 shares in the company, valued at $40,210,329.90. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $115,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,562.75. This trade represents a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,158,398 shares of company stock worth $121,248,979 in the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

