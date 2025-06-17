Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 16,120 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,183,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for approximately 2.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $143,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SITE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE opened at $119.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.90 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.