Stephens Consulting LLC Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stephens Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 34.5% in the first quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 35,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 84,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 6,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $252.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.47. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 205.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 848,334 shares of company stock worth $163,560,669. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.09.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

